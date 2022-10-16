Man arrested on foreign job fraud charge

The Thodupuzha police on Sunday arrested a man who allegedly cheated several job aspirants to the tune of lakhs of rupees by promising them jobs in Abu Dhabi. The arrested was identified as Pareppadikkal Joby Mathew, 45, of Thodupuzha.

According to the Thodupuzha police, the fraud was executed through a consultancy firm named Alpha information Consulting agency in Thodupuzha. The accused offered the post of lift operator, office assistant, and supervisor jobs in Abu Dhabi and charged ₹50,000 to 1 lakh as a consultancy fee. But the accused failed to provide a job and closed the consultancy last week. Then the job aspirants filed complaints before the police.

Thodupuzha DSP Madhu Babu said that the firm functioned without documents and did not provide jobs to a single person. “The firm has functioned in Thodupuzha since 2008. The police suspect that the accused cheated nearly 4000 to 5000 job aspirants over the years” Mr. Babu said.

The official said that within one week the police received over 80 complaints from job aspirants against the accused. “Police registered a case against him under IPC sections 406 and 420,” said Mr. Babu.