Man arrested on charge of stealing mobile phones from trains

July 26, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested on Wednesday on charge of stealing mobile phones worth around ₹1.5 lakh from the Kochuveli-Mangaluru Antyodaya Express on July 23 when the train was between Thalassery and Kannur. The arrested is Shabeer of Kallempadam, Nilmabur, Malappuram. He was arrested by the crime prevention and detection squad of the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police at 10 a.m. on the Kannur railway station premises. He had undergone prison sentence earlier for similar crimes.

