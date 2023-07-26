Man arrested on charge of stabbing sub-inspectors

July 26, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Valiyathura police have arrested a man who allegedly injured two sub-inspectors while trying to arrest him in connection with a knife attack. The accused was identified as Anil Kumar, aka Jango Kumar, of Karikkakom.

He had stabbed in the forearm Naseer, 57, of Kaniyapuram, the owner of a hotel at Madhavapuram in the Valiyathura station limits after being denied money after barging into the hotel on Tuesday afternoon.

While searching for Anil, the police received a tip-off that he was heading in the direction of All Saints’ College and set out to intercept him. Anil escaped towards Balanagar after hurling crackers at the police team. He was then spotted near an anganwadi. While the police tried to arrest him, Anil stabbed two sub-inspectors with a knife and bit them. Anil was then arrested by the Valiyathura police.