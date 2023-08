August 29, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Peroorkada police on Monday arrested a man on charges of sexually exploiting a minor girl on promise of marriage. The accused has been identified as Siddharth from Kuravankonam.

According to the police, he had sexually exploited the girl over a period of time, impregnated her and forced her to abort.