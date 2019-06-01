Man arrested on charge of sexual abuse of women

The Kottayam district police have arrested a 25-year-old man who allegedly abused over 60 women and blackmailed them using their photographs, some of them morphed, in compromising positions.

The arrested was identified as Pradeesh Kumar, alias Hari, a native of Areeparambu. Acting on a complaint, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent R. Sreekumar arrested him and booked a case against him at the Ettumanur police station.

Officials said the accused had been under surveillance of the police for some time, following a complaint by a homemaker. A scientific examination of his laptop revealed that he had approached several women through social media, got into affairs with them, and abused them. “He kept the photos and videos of each victim in separate folders and used the material to blackmail them,” said an officer.

How he operated

After targeting a woman, mostly a homemaker, the accused would procure her phone number and contact her. He would then create a fake Facebook account posing as a woman, establish a relationship with her husband, and use screen shots of those chats to convince the woman about her spouse’s illicit relationships.

“That way, he would establish a close relationship with the woman, invite her for video chats, and demand her photographs. He would then blackmail the woman with her morphed obscene photos and take sexual and monetary advantage of her,” the official added.

The accused assigned a code for each women to open a chat with him. He would verbally abuse them and threaten to send their morphed photographs to their husbands, if they did not comply with his directives, officials said.

A probe is on to trace the remaining women trapped and abused by the accused.