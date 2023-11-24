ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested on charge of murdering father 

November 24, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Punnapra police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old man on the charge of killing his father. The arrested was identified as Sebin Christian. The accused killed his bedridden father Sebastian, 65, on November 21.

The police said that Sebastian was the victim of a brutal assault by his eldest son. “After the attack, Sebastian was taken to Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha where doctors declared him dead. Initially, Sebin said that his father sustained injuries following a fall from his bed. Our investigation, however, proved that it was a brutal murder,” said an official.

The deceased had been bedridden for several years after a road accident. After the death of Sebastian’s wife eight months ago, he was looked after by Sebin and his brother. The arrested was frustrated with his father, the police said

The case has been investigated by Punnapra circle inspector Laisad Mohammed.

