ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested on charge of misbehaving with woman in bus

June 01, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested a man who allegedly exhibited nudity inside a private bus operating on the Cherupuzha-Taliparamba route, on Thursday.

The arrested is Nirapel Binu of Chittarikan Nallompuzha.

The alleged incident came to light after a woman shared her ordeal on social media along with a video of the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman and the accused were the only passengers in the bus at the time of the incident.

When the woman brought the matter to the notice of the bus crew later, the man fled the scene. The police took a suo moto case after recording the woman’ statement.

A fortnight ago, a woman who was travelling from Thrissur to Ernakulam in a KSRTC bus had faced a similar ordeal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US