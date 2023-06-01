HamberMenu
Man arrested on charge of misbehaving with woman in bus

June 01, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested a man who allegedly exhibited nudity inside a private bus operating on the Cherupuzha-Taliparamba route, on Thursday.

The arrested is Nirapel Binu of Chittarikan Nallompuzha.

The alleged incident came to light after a woman shared her ordeal on social media along with a video of the accused.

The woman and the accused were the only passengers in the bus at the time of the incident.

When the woman brought the matter to the notice of the bus crew later, the man fled the scene. The police took a suo moto case after recording the woman’ statement.

A fortnight ago, a woman who was travelling from Thrissur to Ernakulam in a KSRTC bus had faced a similar ordeal.

