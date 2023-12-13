GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested on charge of misbehaving with school students

December 13, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Nooranad police have arrested a 54-year-old man on the charge of misbehaving with school students by allegedly flashing at them.

The arrested has been identified as Navas of Palamel. He was booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO). The police said the accused used to wait on his motorcycle wearing a helmet in lonely places and expose himself to female students.

The police registered a case and launched a probe based on complaints received. The accused was nabbed by a team led by Nooranad circle inspector Sreejith P. from Charumoodu the other day. The police also seized the motorcycle.

Navas was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Mavelikara and remanded in judicial custody.

