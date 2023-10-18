Man arrested on charge of killing son

October 18, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST - KALPETTA

A man was arrested on charge of killing his son at Kathavakkunnu near Pulpally in Wayanad on Monday morning. The arrested is Sivadas, 55, of Thekkekara near Pulpally in the district.

The body of his son Amaldas, 22, was found on his bed in his house. Sivadas had been absconding after the incident. However, the police took him into custody on Monday night.

Sivadas and Amaldas were living in a house at Kathavakkunnu after the former’s wife Sarojini left him a few months ago and started living with their daughter at Kabanigiri near Pulaplly.

During interrogation, Sivadas told the police that Amaldas was asked to speak to his wife over the phone on loudspeaker on Monday morning and during the conservation Sarojini expressed her unwillingness to stay with Sivadas. Later, Sivadas entered in to an altercation with his son over the issue and killed him with an axe, the police said.