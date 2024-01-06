Man arrested on charge of growing ganja

January 06, 2024 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - KOCHI

The North Paravur Police on Friday arrested a man from Kedamangalam on charge of growing 13 ganja saplings in grow bags. Sudheesh, 34, was arrested following a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena as part of Operation Clean.

Sudheesh was allegedly rearing the 18-cm-tall saplings in a corner of his workshop. He reportedly confessed that he sowed the seeds two months ago. It was claimed to be the biggest such seizure of ganja saplings in recent times in Ernakulam Rural.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.