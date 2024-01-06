GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested on charge of growing ganja

January 06, 2024 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The North Paravur Police on Friday arrested a man from Kedamangalam on charge of growing 13 ganja saplings in grow bags. Sudheesh, 34, was arrested following a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena as part of Operation Clean.

Sudheesh was allegedly rearing the 18-cm-tall saplings in a corner of his workshop. He reportedly confessed that he sowed the seeds two months ago. It was claimed to be the biggest such seizure of ganja saplings in recent times in Ernakulam Rural.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.