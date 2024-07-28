Man arrested on charge of fatally knocking down pedestrian in Kochi

The Cheranalloor police arrested a man on charge of fatally knocking down a pedestrian while driving a container lorry at the Cheranalloor signal junction on Container Terminal Road on Friday around 5.15 p.m.

The arrested is Akshay Santhosh, 24, originally from Idukki but now residing in South Chittoor. The deceased was identified as Murukan, 54, of Salem. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead.

According to the first information report, the speeding lorry driven by Akshay knocked down Murukan who was on foot pushing his cycle alongside. Akshay, heading in the east-west direction on Container Terminal Road from Kalamassery, instead of taking the free left, dangerously swerved the vehicle at the signal junction towards Edappally, knocking down Murukan who was coming from the opposite direction.

Akshay was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 106 (1) (causes death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and 281 (whoever drives any vehicle, or rides, on any public way in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life, or to be likely to cause hurt or injury to any other person). Later, he was released on bail.

Incidentally, Akshay was in the middle of another incident of road rage last Sunday night when he allegedly stopped a family travelling by car and threatened them after being accidentally splashed with muddy waters when the car was driven through a puddle. Later, the car driver followed him to his home and another war of words ensued at the end of which the car was driven away, and CCTV images showed Akshay being dragged along.

Following this, Akshay lodged a complaint with the Cheranalloor police, and the car driver also lodged a complaint against him. On his part, the car driver alleged that it was Akshay who threatened him and tried to stop him by hanging on to his neck when he tried to drove away. Later, the car driver handed over footage from his dash camera to the police to prove his point.

