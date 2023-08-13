ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested on charge of drowning another

August 13, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A man has been arrested by the Kallambalam police on the charge of drowning another. The accused has been identified as Sunil. The Kallambalam police said that they received information about a body floating in a pond at Valiayakavu, Navayikulam, on Friday evening. It was identified as that of Raju, 44, of Chittayikodu. A case was registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. During investigation, the police came to know that Raju, a painter, and Sunil were seen drinking at the pond on Thursday evening. On questioning, Sunil said Raju and he had got into an argument following which he dragged Raju, kicked and drowned him, the Kallambalam police said. Sunil was produced in court on Sunday and remanded.

