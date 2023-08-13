Man arrested on charge of drowning another

August 13, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A man has been arrested by the Kallambalam police on the charge of drowning another. The accused has been identified as Sunil. The Kallambalam police said that they received information about a body floating in a pond at Valiayakavu, Navayikulam, on Friday evening. It was identified as that of Raju, 44, of Chittayikodu. A case was registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. During investigation, the police came to know that Raju, a painter, and Sunil were seen drinking at the pond on Thursday evening. On questioning, Sunil said Raju and he had got into an argument following which he dragged Raju, kicked and drowned him, the Kallambalam police said. Sunil was produced in court on Sunday and remanded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.