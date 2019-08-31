Man arrested on charge of desecrating temple

The police arrested a man on the charge of desecrating a temple near Valanchery on Friday. Ramakrishnan, 50, from Vadakkumpuram was held after a special police team zeroed in on him with the help of the Cyber Cell.
The police said Ramakrishnan had thrown human excreta into Sreedharmasastha Temple at Neythalapurathu, near Valanchery, on the night of August 26.
He had done it with the intention of creating communal divide in the region, the police said.
