Man arrested on charge of creating ruckus in Kochi hospital

Published - September 25, 2024 12:23 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested on charge of creating ruckus in a hospital and attempted attack on a doctor on Monday midnight.

The arrested is Emmanuel Allesh, 23, of Fort Kochi. He was taken to the government hospital at Thoppumpady by passers-by after he was found by the road with a head injury. However, he allegedly turned violent and created a ruckus.

A doctor administered initial treatment when he calmed down and referred him to the Ernakulam General Hospital. However, he reportedly became agitated again and attempted to attack a doctor.

The police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the hospital superintendent. He was subsequently produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

