Man arrested on charge of break-in attempt at Kuravankonam

Suspect to be questioned in connection with assault on woman at Museum

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
November 02, 2022 00:35 IST

The city police, late Tuesday night, arrested a man in connection with the break-in attempts at a house at Kuravanakonam last week.

The Peroorkada police identified the suspect as Santhosh Kumar, 39, of Malayinkeezhu.

He had been taken into custody earlier in the day and questioned during which he admitted to the break-in attempts at the Kuravankonam house, the police said.

The city police had launched a massive search for one or more persons in connection with the Kuravankonam break-in and the assault on a morning walker at Museum early one morning last week after suspecting that the perpetrator could have been the same person.

The police said the suspect was, however, yet to admit to assaulting the early morning walker near Museum and was being questioned.. The case in connection with the assault on the morning walker has been registered at the Museum police station.

The Museum police said after the complainant in the case would likely be called to the station on Wednesday to identify the suspect.

The suspect had attempted to enter the house of a dance teacer at Kuravankonam by climbing the terrace around 10 p.m. Tuesday last. He left the premises an hour later only to return again around 1 a.m. He remained unsuccessful despite making several attempts to enter the house till 3.45 a.m. on Wednesday. However, he was caught on a CCTV camera, monitored by the woman’s husband. The man is also alleged to have made attempts to break into other houses the same night.

The attack on the morning walker by a man who followed her after parking his car near the LMS junction occurred around 4.45 a.m., outside the gate of the Museum compound. CCTV visuals recovered from the area show him jumping the compound wall and making good his escape inside the Museum premises. The woman, who chased him for a considerable distance, then alerted the officers at a police aid post nearby.

The police had also released a sketch of the suspect using information provided by the complainant.

