September 24, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Cantonment police arrested one person for allegedly assaulting police officers during an inspection on Saturday.

The police identified the accused as Girish Kumar alias Kochugiri, 44, of Rajaji Nagar near Thampanoor. He allegedly hurled abuses and assaulted police officers including a sub-inspector who went to his house in connection with an inspection.

