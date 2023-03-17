Man arrested in kidnapping case

March 17, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The police have arrested the key accused in a case related to the kidnapping of a 34-year-old man on his arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram airport in 2019. The police gave the name of the accused as Ramesh, 34, of Udayapuram colony, Peechi, Thrissur.

According to the police, Ramesh, along with several others, are accused of kidnapping Ajeesh of Thrissur on his arrival from Abu Dhabi. Ajeesh was carried off in a car, attacked and left by the wayside. The gang also stole his luggage.

The Peechi police had registered a case and later handed over the investigation to the Valiyathura police here. A police team led by Valiyathura Station House Officer Ratheesh and sub-inspector Ajesh Kumar arrested Ramesh from Kannara, a statement said here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT