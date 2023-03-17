HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested in kidnapping case

March 17, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested the key accused in a case related to the kidnapping of a 34-year-old man on his arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram airport in 2019. The police gave the name of the accused as Ramesh, 34, of Udayapuram colony, Peechi, Thrissur.

According to the police, Ramesh, along with several others, are accused of kidnapping Ajeesh of Thrissur on his arrival from Abu Dhabi. Ajeesh was carried off in a car, attacked and left by the wayside. The gang also stole his luggage.

The Peechi police had registered a case and later handed over the investigation to the Valiyathura police here. A police team led by Valiyathura Station House Officer Ratheesh and sub-inspector Ajesh Kumar arrested Ramesh from Kannara, a statement said here on Friday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.