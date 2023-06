June 01, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Nemom police on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old man in a case related to the theft of a tipper truck in July 2021. The arrested has been identified as Ajmal Khan, alias Kaakkachi, from Ponnumangalam, the second accused in the case.

According to the police, the accused had taken away the tipper truck, some cash and a mobile phone. The owner of the truck was also allegedly attacked. The accused was in hiding since then.

