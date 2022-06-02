Man arrested for strangling wife to death

Staff Reporter June 02, 2022 19:23 IST

He had taken his wife to hospital saying that she slipped in bathroom

The Cherthala police on Thursday arrested a 50-year-old man who allegedly strangled his wife to death. The accused was identified as Appukuttan of Kokkothamangalam in Cherthala. His wife, Heana, 42, a native of Kollam, was found dead at their house here on May 26. According to the police, the accused took his wife to a private hospital stating that she had slipped in the bathroom and sustained head injuries. As the woman was already dead, the body was subjected to post-mortem examination, which brought to light strangulation injuries on her throat. Following this, the police took the accused into custody and during interrogation he confessed to the crime. The woman's body, meanwhile, had already been buried at her maternal house in Kollam. Preliminary investigations attributed the murder to a dispute over dowry. A detailed investigation is on.



