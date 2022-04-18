Man arrested for stabbing wife to death

The Ponkunnam police on Monday arrested a 48-year-old on charges of stabbing his wife to death.

The accused was identified as Binoy Joseph, a native of Paika, near here. The attack took place eight days ago when the accused allegedly stabbed his wife Sini (42) over suspicion of an illicit relationship. Though Sini had been admitted to a hospital, she could not be saved.

The accused was produced before a magistrate.