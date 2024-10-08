ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for stabbing father to death

Published - October 08, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Gandhinagar police on Tuesday arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his 70-year-old father to death. The arrested individual was identified as Ashokan, from Idayadi Thazhathu Varikkathil near Kumaranallur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred around 11.45 a.m. when the accused got into an argument with his father. On an alarm raised by local people, a police team arrived at the scene and broke into the house, where they found the victim lying in a pool of blood. Ashokan, who was present at the crime scene, was immediately taken into custody.

The accused, who was married to a Bulgarian national 12 years ago, returned home four years ago and had undergone treatment for mental illness. He had also received treatment for addiction.

The police said the accused had been living with his father while his mother resided elsewhere due to ill-health.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US