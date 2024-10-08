GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for stabbing father to death

Published - October 08, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Gandhinagar police on Tuesday arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his 70-year-old father to death. The arrested individual was identified as Ashokan, from Idayadi Thazhathu Varikkathil near Kumaranallur.

The incident occurred around 11.45 a.m. when the accused got into an argument with his father. On an alarm raised by local people, a police team arrived at the scene and broke into the house, where they found the victim lying in a pool of blood. Ashokan, who was present at the crime scene, was immediately taken into custody.

The accused, who was married to a Bulgarian national 12 years ago, returned home four years ago and had undergone treatment for mental illness. He had also received treatment for addiction.

The police said the accused had been living with his father while his mother resided elsewhere due to ill-health.

Published - October 08, 2024 07:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.