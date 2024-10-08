Man arrested for stabbing father to death

The Gandhinagar police on Tuesday arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his 70-year-old father to death. The arrested individual was identified as Ashokan, from Idayadi Thazhathu Varikkathil near Kumaranallur.

The incident occurred around 11.45 a.m. when the accused got into an argument with his father. On an alarm raised by local people, a police team arrived at the scene and broke into the house, where they found the victim lying in a pool of blood. Ashokan, who was present at the crime scene, was immediately taken into custody.

The accused, who was married to a Bulgarian national 12 years ago, returned home four years ago and had undergone treatment for mental illness. He had also received treatment for addiction.

The police said the accused had been living with his father while his mother resided elsewhere due to ill-health.