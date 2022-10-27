Man arrested for shooting neighbour

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
October 27, 2022 20:42 IST

The Kottarakara police have arrested Prime Alex, a resident of Pulamon, for shooting and injuring his neighbour using an airgun.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11 p.m. on Wednesday when Mukesh, a 34-year-old lawyer, was attacked by the accused.

Reportedly, long-term rivalry between the two led to the attack in which Mukesh was shot on his shoulder. “They had a dispute earlier on Wednesday. At night, Alex called Mr. Mukesh and said he wanted to sort out the issues. But after another argument, Alex came back with his airgun and shot the lawyer. His arrest was recorded on Thursday and the accused was produced before the court. He was remanded in judicial custody,” said an official.

He added that both the families were at loggerheads and Mr. Mukseh’s father-in-law had earlier filed a complaint against Alex for attacking him with a helmet. He was booked under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means. The lawyer is currently undergoing treatment at Medical College Hospital, Thiruvanathapuram.

