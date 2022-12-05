Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman

December 05, 2022 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Medical College police on Monday arrested a 33-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a woman inside a bus on November 23. The accused has been identified as Sajikumar from Vazhappali Lane in Sreevaraham. According to the police he had allegedly sexually assaulted a woman inside a bus heading from Kazhakuttam to Ulloor at around 5.15 p.m. He had ran out of the bus when he saw the woman informing the conductor about the incident. The accused was identified from several CCTV visuals. 

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US