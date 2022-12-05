Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman

December 05, 2022 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Medical College police on Monday arrested a 33-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a woman inside a bus on November 23. The accused has been identified as Sajikumar from Vazhappali Lane in Sreevaraham. According to the police he had allegedly sexually assaulted a woman inside a bus heading from Kazhakuttam to Ulloor at around 5.15 p.m. He had ran out of the bus when he saw the woman informing the conductor about the incident. The accused was identified from several CCTV visuals.