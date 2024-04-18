Man arrested for sexually abusing Czech woman

April 18, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - IDUKKI

The police on Thursday arrested a Tamil Nadu native on the charge of sexually abusing a woman from the Czech Republic on false marriage promise at a homestay at Kumily in the district.

The accused has been identified as Coimbatore South resident Premkumar, 52.

According to the Kumily police, the 39-year-old woman arrived in Kerala on April 12. The incident occurred on Tuesday, and she complained on Wednesday.

Kumily Sub-Inspector Bibin T.B. said the accused contacted the victim through social media around four months ago. “On April 12, the woman arrived in Kochi, and they visited Cherayi and Alappuzha. They arrived in Kumily two days ago. In her complaint, she stated that the accused sexually abused her. The man tried to abuse the woman on Tuesday, and she opposed it, He escaped to Coimbatore,” Said the official.

The official said that “the accused was a tourist guide who has visited over 52 countries. He has citizenship in both India and Australia. From 2012 onwards, the woman worked in the U.K.. In her complaint she said that the man collected more money from her, said the official.

According to the police, the survivor’s medical examination was held on Thursday. “We have booked the accused under Section 376 of the India Penal Code. Further probe is on,” he said.

