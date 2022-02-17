Man arrested for setting post office on fire

Special Correspondent February 17, 2022 17:18 IST

Several important documents, computers and a printer in the post office were destroyed in the incident, say police

The police on Thursday arrested a youth who set a post office on fire at Peringottukara in Thrissur district recently. The arrested has been identified as Suhail, alias Auto Suhail (42), of Vadanappilly. According to the police, Suhail, who is wanted in several criminal cases, reached the sub-post office at Peringottukara on February 2 night to steal money from the locker. As he could not take the money, he set the post office on fire after pouring the kerosene stored inside the post office. Several important documents, computers and a printer in the post office were destroyed, the police said.



