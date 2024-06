The Kayamkulam police on Friday arrested a man on the charge of raping a 76-year-old woman. The accused was identified as Shahaz, 27, of Clappana in Kollam.

Officials said the culprit entered the house of the victim, who was living alone, and attacked her on the night of June 27. The woman, who was grievously injured, was admitted to the intensive care unit at Alappuzha Government Medical College Hospital.

