April 18, 2023 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST

The Karamana police on Monday arrested a Tamil Nadu native on the charge of stealing cable worth around ₹1.5 lakh belonging to the Railways.

The accused has been identified as Karthikeyan, 33, hailing from Thenkasi, and currently staying on rent near Killippalam.

The Police also arrested Kanakaraj, 43, of Kottukal and Adinesh, 18, of Balaramapuram, the alleged accomplices of Karthikeyan in carrying out the theft.