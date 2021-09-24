Man arrested for pouring acid on son

KOTTAYAM

24 September 2021 07:59 IST

The Pala police here on Thursday arrested a 61-year-old man who allegedly poured acid on his 31-year-old son.

The arrested was identified as Gopalakrishnan Chettiyar, a native of Anthinadu, near here.

The victim, identified as Shinu, has been admitted to hospital with burns all over his body.

Advertising

Advertising

He is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam.

Preliminary investigations attributed the crime to a raging rivalry between the duo, who used to pick up quarrels on most days.

Following the acid attack, which took place on Wednesday evening, the accused went into hiding but soon landed in police custody.

The accused would be produced before a magistrate, police officers said.