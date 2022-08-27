Man arrested for peddling drugs

The City police have arrested a 45-year-old man on the charge of peddling narcotics in the capital city.

The accused has been identified as Saji, from Lakshmi Nagar in Pattom. The Peroorkada police arrested him with the assistance of the Special Action group Against Organised Crime (SAGOC) and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF), said City Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar on Saturday.

Saji was arrested with 45 ampoules in his possession on the Pattom-Kesavadasapuram road. The police had acted on a tip-off received by the SP (Narcotic Cell) Sheen Tharayil.

Saji had been involved in smuggling drug ampoules from Delhi and selling them in various districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, according to the police.