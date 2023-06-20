ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for murdering security guard

June 20, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The police here on Monday arrested a 27-year-old migrant worker from Assam on charges of murdering a 55-year-old security guard of a rubber -based industrial unit in Poovanthuruth.

The accused was identified as Manoj Barua. According to police, he attacked and killed Jose, who worked as a security guard, using an iron rod.

The incident took place in the wee hours of the day when the accused, who had been staying with a group of migrant workers at a house nearby, attempted to barge into the industrial unit. As Jose intervened, the accused unleashed a violent attack on him and smashed his head with an iron rod.

On an alert, a police team rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody. The dead body was shifted to a District general hospital and will be handed over to the victim’s relatives after an autopsy.

