Man arrested for murdering his sister and burying the body in backyard of family home

April 22, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A 63-year-old man has allegedly killed his sister and buried her body in the backyard of their ancestral home at Poomkavu in Alappuzha. The deceased has been identified as Rosamma, 60. The Alappuzha North police on Monday recorded the arrest of her elder brother Benny in connection with the murder. He killed Rosamma by smashing her head with a hammer following an argument.

Rosamma went missing on April 17. After relatives and friends intensified their search for her and decided to file a police complaint, Benny on Monday morning confessed to the crime to one of their relatives. The relative immediately informed the police. By afternoon, the police took Benny into custody and recovered the body from the backyard of the house.

The body was later shifted to a morgue. Officials said that a postmortem examination would be conducted to confirm the identity of the body.

He reportedly killed Rosamma following her decision to remarry. She was living with her children after being separated from her husband more than 30 years ago.

