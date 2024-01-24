ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for murdering friend in drunken brawl

January 24, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOLLAM

The Kollam East police on Wednesday arrested Gopan (51), son of Madhavan Nair, in connection with the death of Madhu (55), a Kadappakada resident. According to the police, the accused had stabbed his friend to death following a drunken brawl and he was taken into custody within hours. Reportedly, both are alcoholics and a dispute between the two led to the murder. Based on the complaint filed by Madhu’s brother-in-law, the Kollam East police had launched a probe to nab Gopan and his location was traced with the help of the cyber cell. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. The arrest was made by a team team led by East police Inspector Anil Kumar and Sub-Inspectors Shabna, Bipin, Ashok Kumar, CPOs Shafiq, Anu, Deepu, Srihari, Andrews and Sumesh.  

