Man arrested for murdering father

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 November 2021 00:25 IST

Killed after a drunken brawl

The Nemom police have arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly murdering his father on Friday midnight.

The police identified the accused as Cleetus of Vallakadavu. He has been booked for the murder of his father, 80-year-old Elias, around 12.30 a.m. following a brawl under the influence of liquor.

Advertising

Advertising

The incident occurred at the Settlement colony near Karakkamandapam where the duo have been residing in a rented flat for nearly six months since the death of Elias’ wife. Cleetus allegedly stabbed his father in his neck using a pair of scissors.

On being alerted by their neighbours, the police rushed to the flat to find Elias lying in a pool of blood. The accused was soon taken into custody. Despite being rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Elias’ life could not be saved.

According to the police, the duo used to quarrel frequently and also engage in brawls at times in drunken stupor. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.