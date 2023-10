October 08, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A 43-year-old man was arrested on charges of misbehaving with two girl school children on a moving KSRTC bus here on Saturday. The arrested has been identified as Deepu, son of Sadasivan of Deepu Nivas, Vattiyoorkkavu in Thiruvananthapuram.

The 14-year-old girl students brought the alleged indecent behaviour to the attention of the bus crew and co-passengers. The bus crew then took the bus to Poonthura police station where the arrest of the accused was recorded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT