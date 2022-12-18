Man arrested for manufacturing fake tapping knives

December 18, 2022 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Ettumanur police have arrested a 34-year-old on charges of manufacturing and marketing fake rubber tapping knives in the guise of a branded product. The arrested was identified as Shamir Hanifa, a native of Inchikala near here.

The accused landed in police custody during a probe into complaint lodged by the Kadaplamattom based Jaihind Tools Company, manufacturer of the Jabong rubber knives. As per the complaint, tapping knives using the fake logo and trade mark registration of the company was widely available in markets outside Kerala.

During a raid, the police also seized a huge stock of rubber knives from an industrial unit run by the accused at Parolickal. The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody

