January 11, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - KANNUR

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly made a hoax call to the police saying that a bomb had been kept at the Kannur railway station.

P.A. Riyaz of Palakkad who resides at Naluvayil here reportedly made the call to the police helpline number in an inebriated state.

The call that was made around 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday triggered a panic at the railway station. Subsequently, bomb and dog squads were pressed into service.