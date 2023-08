August 09, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on charges of issuing a bomb threat to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office. The police later confirmed the threat as hoax. The Palode police arrested Unnikrishnan, hailing from Perayam, in connection with the incident. The accused had contacted the CM’s office over phone on Wednesday evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.