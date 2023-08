August 09, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on charges of issuing a bomb threat to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office. The police later confirmed the threat as hoax. The Palode police arrested Unnikrishnan, hailing from Perayam, in connection with the incident. The accused had contacted the CM’s office over phone on Wednesday evening.