Man arrested for killing two women in Palakkad

September 08, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

An investigation into the death of two elderly sisters at Kavalappara, near Ottappalam, has found that they were murdered and robbed on Thursday. The police arrested Manikandan, 48, in connection with the murders.

The sisters, Padmini, 72, and Thankam, 71, were found dead after they had suffered burns at Thankam’s house on Thursday. Both of them were living in adjacent houses.

The police said Manikandan, who had done painting work for the sisters, admitted to the crime. He is reported to have killed them for stealing their jewellery. The police recovered a gold chain and bangles from him. He too has suffered wounds on his body.

