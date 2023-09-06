HamberMenu
Man arrested for killing his younger brother

September 06, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a 44-year-old man on charges of killing his younger brother and burying the body in the compound of their house.

The Thiruvallam police had launched an investigation after Baby, the mother of the siblings, lodged a complaint saying that Raj, her younger son, was missing.

On being questioned, the elder son, Binu, had admitted to killing his brother and burying the body in a pit next to their house.

Baby had been away at her relatives’ place for Onam, and on her return, she could not get a clear answer from Binu regarding Raj’s whereabouts. Reportedly, she had also grown suspicious after finding a mango tree planted over the old pit.

