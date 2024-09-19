GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for kidnapping former partner

Published - September 19, 2024 07:06 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Thursday arrested a 35-year-old man and rescued his former partner, whom he had kidnapped, from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.

According to the Ramankary police, Subin, 35, of Aryad in Alappuzha abducted the woman from a house at Vezhapra, near Ramankary, in Kuttanad on Tuesday night. He kidnapped his former partner after attacking Byju, 36, identified as her current partner. “Both were traced from Tiruppur. Subin’s arrest has been recorded. The woman will be released after being produced in court,” said an official.

Following the attack, Subin took the woman to her sister’s house, also at Vezhapra, where he threatened her sister and took some clothes before fleeing with the woman. Byju, who sustained serious hack injuries in the attack, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha.

According to officials, Subin and the woman had previously been living together at Aryad. However, a few months ago, the woman moved out, seeking refuge at her sister’s house after alleging that Subin had repeatedly abused her. While staying there, she developed a relationship with Byju, a neighbour, and the two have been living together for the past two weeks. .

