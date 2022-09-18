Man arrested for hacking wife, father-in-law

Staff Reporter PATHANAMTHITTA
September 18, 2022 22:22 IST

The Koodal police in Pathanamthitta on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old man, who allegedly attempted to murder his estranged wife and father-in-law.

The arrested was identified as Santhosh,a native of Ezhamkulam. According to police, the accused unleashed a violent attack on Vidya, 27 and her father Vijayan Padamanabhan, 60, at their residence in Kalanjoor on Saturday night.

``The accused hacked Vidya and her father using a sharp-edged weapon. The woman lost her left hand and the fingers on the right hand. The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram,’’ said an officer.

Vidya had married the accused about seven years ago but the couple seperated two years ago. A case seeking divorce by the woman has been under consideration of Pathanamthitta Family Court.

The accused, who had fled the scene, landed in police custody from Adoor a few hours later on Sunday morning. He was remanded to judicial custody by a local court.

