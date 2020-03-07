Man arrested for filing false complaint

The police on Friday arrested a 49-year-old man who had filed a false complaint that a gang had taken away the bumper lottery ticket which had won a prize of ₹5 crore.

The police arrested Muniyan, a native of Tamil Nadu who resides at Pavangad in Kozhikode. He had filed a complaint at the Taliparamba police station that the monsoon bumper lottery ticket which won the first prize was purchased by him, and that a gang had taken the ticket from him.

He claimed his rights over the ticket ME174253, which was won by Parassinakadavu resident Ajith in the draw conducted on July 18 last year.

The accused, in his statement, claimed that he had bought the winning ticket from Parassinikadavu on June 16 and had written his name and mobile number on the ticket. However, his ticket was taken by the gang when he visited Parassinikadavu again on June 29, he said.

The Taliparamba police verified the ticket with the help of the forensic department and found that the claims made by Muniyan were false. There were no names or numbers found on the ticket as claimed by him.

The police summoned him to the station where he was later arrested. He was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for filing a false complaint, and misleading and cheating the police. The police are investigating the reason for filing the false complaint and also whether there was any racket behind him.