ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for driving car on railway track in an inebriated state in Kannur

July 21, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving his car on the railway track in an inebriated state near the Kannur South railway station.

The police registered a case against Jayaprakash of Anjarakandy. The car was seized and he was let off on bail. The alleged incident took place on Thursday night.

According to the police, Jayaprakash had lost control over the vehicle, and it went off the road on to the track. He was travelling from Thayyil to Anjarakandy at the time of the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US