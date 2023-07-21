HamberMenu
Man arrested for driving car on railway track in an inebriated state in Kannur

July 21, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving his car on the railway track in an inebriated state near the Kannur South railway station.

The police registered a case against Jayaprakash of Anjarakandy. The car was seized and he was let off on bail. The alleged incident took place on Thursday night.

According to the police, Jayaprakash had lost control over the vehicle, and it went off the road on to the track. He was travelling from Thayyil to Anjarakandy at the time of the incident.

